Second Trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Absurd Comedy 'The Favourite'

"I hope I might be employed here… by you… for something…" Fox Searchlight has debuted a new full-length trailer for the new film from iconic Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos (Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) titled The Favourite. This just premiered at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals to rave reviews from all kinds of critics. Set in early 18th century England, the film's plot involves the frail Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, occupying the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah, played by Rachel Weisz (from The Lobster), governing the country in her stead. However, when the new servant Abigail, played by Emma Stone, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Also starring Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, Jenny Rainsford, and James Smith. I saw this in Venice and loved it, writing a glowing review about how the film is "hilarious and delightful." One of the best absurd comedies of the year. And this trailer also includes some the really wonderfully weird score for the film. Watch below.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, from YouTube:

From my review: "It is delightful decadence, with so many crazy, bizarre, funny moments throughout…"

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Lanthimos' The Favourite here, for more footage from this.

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen's companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way. The Favourite is directed by iconic Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, director of the films My Best Friend, Kinetta, Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer previously. The screenplay is co-written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara. Fox Searchlight will release Lanthismos' The Favourite in select US theaters starting on November 23rd in the fall. Your thoughts?