Second US Trailer for Computer Thriller 'Searching' Starring John Cho

"I didn't know her… I didn't know my daughter…" Sony Pictures has released a second official trailer for the thriller film Searching, from writer/director Aneesh Chaganty, making his feature directorial debut. The first trailer was a good sell, this one is made more for younger audiences who like cheesy horror. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival under the title Search, and was one of my favorite films of the festival. Searching is an emotional dramatic thriller told entirely through computer screens. John Cho stars as the father of a young Korean-American teenager who goes missing, following as he searches through her computer and phone in an attempt to find her. The small cast includes Debra Messing, Michele La, and Joseph Lee. This new trailer seems to be a response to the trailer for Unfriended: Dark Web, playing up the horror with some digital distortion gimmicks (don't worry, it doesn't do this in the film). See below.

After David Kim (John Cho)'s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever… Searching is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, making his feature directorial debut after working for Google and making a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Sony's Screen Gems will release Chaganty's Searching in select theaters starting on August 3rd. Follow @SearchingMovie. Your thoughts?