Second US Trailer for Reitman's 'The Front Runner' Opening Next Week

"This campaign is about the future - not rumors, not sleaze." Sony has released another official US trailer for Jason Reitman's political drama The Front Runner, joining the recent international trailer. This film will be opening in select theaters on Tuesday, November 7th next week - Election Day. In case you want to go catch a film after voting. Based on a true story, Hugh Jackman stars as the charismatic politician Gary Hart, who was going to be President. Instead, he changed American Politics forever. His campaign in 1988 is derailed when he's caught in a scandalous love affair which then becomes headline news, going beyond just gossip to something that ruins careers. Also starring Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Sara Paxton, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Ephraim, Courtney Ford, Ari Graynor, Kevin Pollak, and Alfred Molina. I do recommend seeing this one, it's a poignant & thought-provoking film that ties right into today's politics.

The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart (Hugh Jackman), who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice. As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Senator Hart was forced to drop out of the race – events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage. The Front Runner is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films Thank You for Smoking, June, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, Men Women & Children, and Tully previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Bai & Jay Carson & Jason Reitman, based on the book All the Truth is Out by Matt Bai. The film is premiering at the Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals. Sony Pictures will release The Front Runner in select theaters November 7th, Election Day, expanding more Thanksgiving.