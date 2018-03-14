Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin in First Trailer for Survival Film 'Adrift'

"I'm not going anywhere without you - come sail with me." STX Entertainment has debuted the first trailer for survival drama Adrift, based on the true story of a sailing couple who barely survive riding through a Category 5 hurricane. Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin star as Tami Oldham & Richard Sharp, two free-spirits who fall in love and embark on a sailboat journey. The cast includes Jeffrey Thomas, Elizabeth Hawthorne, and Grace Palmer. The film tells of "a young couple's chance encounter" which "leads them first to love, and then on the adventure of a lifetime." With a damaged boat and Richard injured, Tami works to keep them both alive as they wait to be rescued, adrift in the Pacific Ocean. This looks like yet another survival-on-the-ocean story, but with a strong core of love keeping it afloat. Hope is on the horizon.

Here's the first official trailer for Baltasar Kormákur's Adrift, direct from YouTube:

Adrift is based on the inspiring true story of two free spirits whose chance encounter leads them first to love, and then to the adventure of a lifetime. As the two avid sailors set out on a journey across the ocean, Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn't anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. Adrift is the unforgettable story about the resilience of the human spirit and the transcendent power of love. Adrift is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, of 101 Reykjavik, The Sea, Jar City, Inhale, Contraband, The Deep, 2 Guns, Everest, and The Oath previously. The script is written by Aaron Kandell, Jordan Kandell, David Branson Smith. STX will release Adrift in theaters starting June 1st this summer. Who's on board?