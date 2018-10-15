Shay Mitchell in Trailer for Horror 'The Possession of Hannah Grace'

"You know what they say: if an exorcism isn't completed, evil will find a new vessel." Sony has unveiled the trailer for a horror thriller titled The Possession of Hannah Grace, another scary possession movie, this one directed by Dutch filmmaker Diederik Van Rooijen (Bollywood Hero, Stella's Oorlog, Daylight). When a cop who is just out of rehab takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue, she faces a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses. Shay Mitchell (seen on "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Heiresses") stars as the cop, named Megan Reed, and the full cast includes Stana Katic, Grey Damon, Jacob Ming-Trent, Louis Herthum, and Kirby Johnson as the titular Hannah Grace. This reminds me a lot of The Autopsy of Jane Doe, but with a few different twists. And plenty of creepiness.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Diederik Van Rooijen's The Possession of Hannah Grace, on YouTube:

A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, Megan Reed (Shay Mitchell) is working the graveyard shift in the morgue when she takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver. Locked alone inside the basement corridors, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions and starts to suspect that the body may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force. The Possession of Hannah Grace is directed by Dutch filmmaker Diederik Van Rooijen, director of many films including Uitgang, Zulaika, Bollywood Hero, Stella's Oorlog, Taped, and Daylight previously; plus a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Brian Sieve. Sony Pictures will release Van Rooijen's The Possession of Hannah Grace in theaters starting November 30th this fall. Who's interested in more possession horror? Anyone?