Short New Trailer for Dating Comedy 'Sharon 1.2.3.' Starring Matt Bush

"Three girls named Sharon…?" Epic Pictures Group has released the official trailer for Sharon 1.2.3., a dating comedy from filmmaker/screenwriter Mark Brown (who wrote the original script for Barbershop and its sequels). The film is about a nerd who has become very wealthy running a tech company (what an original idea for a character). He's now dating two beautiful, older, women, both named Sharon, and things get even crazier when he meets a third woman named Sharon. Why does this seem like the most cliche nerd fantasy ever? Matt Bush stars as Jonah, and the full cast includes Nadine Velazquez & Erinn Hayes & Skyler Samuels as the three Sharons, along with Gina Rodriguez, Aarti Mann, Vik Sahay, and Will Harris. This is such a short trailer that sells it as simply and directly as possible, maybe that's all they need.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Brown's Sharon 1.2.3., direct from YouTube:

Jonah (Matt Bush) was a nerd growing up and got picked on daily by a bully named Kowalski. Years later, things changed for Jonah as he made a small fortune through a tech company. Jonah is now living the dream and is dating two beautiful, older, women, both named Sharon. But fate enters the picture as Jonah meets a third woman also named Sharon and falls madly in love. Not using his best judgment, Jonah lies to "Sharon 3" about the other two Sharons. To make things right with Sharon 3, and overcome his lifelong fears, Jonah must face his childhood tormenter, Kowalski. Sharon 123 is directed by English filmmaker Mark Brown, director of Two Can Play That Game and The Salon previously; and screenwriter for the Barbershop series and other films. The screenplay is written by Mark Brown, from a story by Wesley Mills. Epic Pictures will release Brown's Sharon 123 direct-to-VOD starting on September 21st coming up.