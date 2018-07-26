Short Tease of Intense 4-Minute 'First Man' IMAX Preview in Theaters

"See it. Feel it. Experience it." Universal + IMAX have launched a teaser to promote the new IMAX preview for First Man showing exclusively in theaters this weekend. Following in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan, Universal has put together a 4-minute IMAX preview available only in theaters in front of Mission: Impossible - Fallout (in IMAX). The footage is entirely from the launch sequence of Apollo 11, with Ryan Gosling starring as Neil Armstrong. The film features sequences shot on IMAX cameras, as well as scenes shot on film. The cast includes Claire Foy, Pablo Schreiber, Kyle Chandler, Ciarán Hinds, Ethan Embry, Jason Clarke, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, Shea Whigham, and Lukas Haas. I've got a feeling this sequence is going to be jaw-dropping incredible and intense as all hell to watch on IMAX screens, as the explosive Apollo rocket launch was extremely powerful.

Here's the short tease of the new IMAX preview for Damien Chazelle's First Man, direct from YouTube:

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20th, 1969. First Man is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, and La La Land previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Singer (The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, The Post), based on an earlier screenplay by Nicole Perlman. Adapted from James R. Hansen's book "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong". This film is expected to premiere at a few film festivals in the fall first - stay tuned. Universal will then release Damien Chazelle's First Man in theaters everywhere starting October 12th later this year. Who's going to watch this in theaters? How does it look?