Short Teaser Trailer for Hong Sang-soo's 'Grass' Playing at Berlinale

"Even with a dead friend beside you, you don't think of your own death." The first teaser trailer has arrived for the latest film made by prominent Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, a feature titled Grass, which will be premiering at the Berlin Film Festival later this month. This is Hong Sang-soo's fourth feature film in two years time - following On the Beach at Night Alone, which premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, as well as The Day After and Claire's Camera. It's hard to keep up with all of his new films he keeps making them one right after another. Grass is about a young woman, played by award-winning actress Kim Min-hee, who sits at a cafe in the corner writing on her laptop about the people she sees around here. There's not much to this teaser, just setting up this idea of her sitting & writing, as well as a few lines from the film.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Hong Sang-soo's Grass, found on YouTube (via The Film Stage):

Grass is another cheerfully melancholy story about the guests at a small café whose owner loves classical music. Kim Minhee, who won the Silver Bear for Best Actress in 2017, plays a café regular who always seems to be at the table in the corner writing on her laptop. She repeatedly draws inspiration from what’s happening around her, picking up the threads of the dialogue and spinning them further and sometimes even actively intervening in conversations. Is she perhaps the author of these relationship dramas in miniature, whose stores and themes mirror one another? Grass is written and directed by veteran Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, also known as "the Woody Allen of Korea", of many films previously including Woman on the Beach, Lost in the Mountains, The Day He Arrives, In Another Country, Hill of Freedom, Right Now Wrong Then, Claire's Camera, and On the Beach at Night Alone. This will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this month. No other release has been set yet, stay tuned for more updates. First impression?