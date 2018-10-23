Short Trailer for the 50th Anniversary Re-Release of 'Rosemary's Baby'

"This is no dream, this is really happening…!" Paramount has debuted a very short new trailer to promote their re-release of Rosemary's Baby, in order to celebrate the film's 50th anniversary this year. Roman Polanski's acclaimed horror classic was first released in June of 1968, and has stood the test of time, still being celebrated as one of the best horror films (and scariest films) ever made. They're trying to promote this by connecting to the original ad campaign for the film, which was all about "Pray for Rosemary's Baby." It was a clever idea and worked well as the film went on to make an impressive $33 million over the course of its original domestic release. Rosemary's Baby stars Mia Farrow as Rosemary, with John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer, Maurice Evans, & Ralph Bellamy. "It's not what you're expecting."

Here's the 50th anniversary re-release trailer for Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby, from YouTube:

See the original ad campaign for Rosemary's Baby - "The Story Behind Pray For Rosemary's Baby":

A young couple (Mia Farrow & John Cassavetes) moves in to an apartment only to be surrounded by peculiar neighbors and occurrences. When the wife becomes mysteriously pregnant, paranoia over the safety of her unborn child begins to control her life. Rosemary's Baby was directed by Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski and was first released in June of 1968 in America. It didn't premiere at any film festivals first. The iconic ad campaign was envisioned by Stephen O. Frankfurt and Phil Gips. In discussing the idea behind Rosemary's Baby's initial concept, Gips explained, "We set out to create an ad that appealed to the imagination." See more posters for the film here. Paramount is re-releasing Polanski's Rosemary's Baby as a 50th anniversary edition on iTunes this fall. For more, visit their new website. Is it one of your favorites?