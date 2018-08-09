Simon Pegg & Nick Frost in First UK Trailer for 'Slaughterhouse Rulez'

"It's a gateway - and it leads straight, down, to hell." Sony Pictures UK has debuted the first full UK trailer for a horror comedy titled Slaughterhouse Rulez, the latest from director Crispian Mills (A Fantastic Fear of Everything). The film is also the latest featuring both Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, the duo best known from Edgar Wright's Cornetto trilogy. Slaughterhouse Rulez is about an illustrious British boarding school that becomes a bloody battleground when a mysterious sinkhole appears at a nearby fracking site unleashing unspeakable horror. It's going to be bloody. Starring Asa Butterfield, Finn Cole, Hermione Corfield, Michael Sheen, with Frost and Pegg. This reminds me a bit of Battle Royale, but packed with British humor and rich yuppies instead of crazy Japanese gore. Looks like fun. Prepare to get Slaughtered…

Here's the first international trailer for Crispian Mills' Slaughterhouse Rulez, direct from YouTube:

Welcome to Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness, and they'ye about to meet their match. This ancient and ordered world is about to be shaken to its foundations - literally - when a controversial frack site on prized school woodland causes seismic tremors, a mysterious sinkhole, and an unspeakable horror to be unleashed. Soon a new pecking order will be established as the pupils and the teachers alike become locked in a bloody battle for survival… Slaughterhouse Rulez is directed by English filmmaker Crispian Mills, of the film A Fantastic Fear of Everything previously. The screenplay is written by Henry Fitzherbert and Crispian Mills. The film is set to open in the UK starting October 31st, on Halloween, this fall. No US release date has been set - stay tuned.