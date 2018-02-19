Smashing New Japanese 'Rampage' Trailer Featuring Dwayne Johnson

"This movie will excite more than just the kaiju fans." Warner Bros Japan has released an official Japanese trailer for the upcoming video game adaptation Rampage, starring the always-badass Dwayne Johnson. We recently posted the second official US trailer for this action movie just last week, but it's cool to see the new Japanese trailer, which comes with a fun intro from Johnson talking about kaiju (seriously). The title in Japanese is actually Rampage: Big Big Brawl, and I like that this trailer is only 60 seconds of pure action non-stop from start to finish. Short and sweet, gets right to it. The full cast of Rampage includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Naomie Harris, Marley Shelton, Jake Lacy, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, Joey Thurmond, and P.J. Byrne. There's not much of a plot to talk about, because it's mostly just about giant monsters smashing up a city and humans trying to stop them. Fire it up.

Here's the new Japanese trailer for Brad Peyton's Rampage, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Peyton's Rampage here, or the second US trailer here.

Primatologist Davis Okoye (played by Dwayne Johnson) shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend. Rampage is directed by American filmmaker Brad Peyton, of Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, San Andreas, and Incarnate previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, and Ryan Condal. Warner Bros will release Rampage in theaters everywhere starting April 20th soon. Who's down?