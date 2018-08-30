Stefanie Scott in First Trailer for Superpowers Thriller 'At First Light'

"She's different from the others." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an intriguing indie sci-fi film titled At First Light, originally just First Light. The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, the second feature made by filmmaker Jason Stone. At First Light is about a young woman named Alex Lainey, played by newcomer Stefanie Scott, who has a close encounter with mysterious orbs of light that leave her with extraordinary powers. As they flee from their families, the police, and a government agency, Alex and her friend Sean find themselves at the center of an unprecedented event in human history. The cast includes Théodore Pellerin, Kristin Booth, Kate Burton, and Josh Cruddas. This actually looks pretty damn cool. Even though we've seen plenty of superpowers movies recently, I'm a bit more curious about this one.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Stone's At First Light, direct from YouTube:

The film follows a high school senior, Alex Lainey, who has an encounter with mysterious lights that appear over her small town. She soon develops dangerous, supernatural abilities and turns to her childhood friend Sean Terrel. The authorities target them and a chase ensues as officials try to discover the truth behind Alex's transformation. At First Light is directed by South African filmmaker Jason Stone, his second feature film after The Calling and a number of short films previously. The screenplay is also written by Jason Stone, from a story by Jason Stone and Andrew C. Erin. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and a few other smaller fests. Gravitas Ventures will release Stone's At First Light in select theaters + on VOD starting September 28th coming up. Anyone interested in seeing this?