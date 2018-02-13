Stelio Savante & Autumn Withers in Trailer for Indie Drama 'Avalanche'

"How many more secrets do you have?" "Oodles." The Willoughby Movie Company has debuted the first official trailer for a relationship drama titled Avalanche, from writer & director Todd L. Green. The film is about a librarian, his wife, and her lover who become trapped in a house together and are forced to navigate the fallout of their indiscretions. Starring Stelio Savante, Autumn Withers, and Gideon Emery in the three lead roles. There seems to be some intriguing things going on, involving cameras and setups just to catch the other person. This has a very low budget look and sound, and it feels like a stage play more than cinema, but it should still be a fun film to watch. As long as you can laugh at this kind of relationship humor.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Todd L. Green's Avalanche, direct from YouTube:

Avalanche tells the story of a librarian (Stelio Savante), his wife (Autumn Withers) and her lover (Gideon Emery) who, after becoming trapped in a big house together, must navigate the chaotic fallout of their indiscretions. Featuring cinematography by Sharad Kant Patel, the dark comedy was filmed in Houston, Texas and is being brought to the screen by Willoughby Movie Company, in association with Lucky Otter Productions. Avalanche is both written and directed by American filmmaker Todd L. Green, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This has not played at any film festivals yet as far as we know. No official release date is set for Avalanche, stay tuned for more updates. What did you think?