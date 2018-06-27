Steve Carell & Timothée Chalamet in Official Trailer for 'Beautiful Boy'

"I thought we were close, I thought we were closer than most fathers and sons… Why?!" Amazon Studios has released the first official trailer for Beautiful Boy, an adaptation from director Felix van Groeningen. This looks like a very tender, intimate, heartbreaking but also somewhat uplifting film about a family and the challenges they have with a son addicted to methamphetamines. Beautiful Boy stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son David and Nic, dealing with their experiences of "survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years." The full cast includes Maura Tierney, Christian Convery, Oakley Bull, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Ryan, Stefanie Scott, and Julian Works. This looks really wonderful, and like an emotional rollercoaster, but it has that tiny bit of hope that makes me smile. I love the way this trailer starts with such a strong scene, letting it play out. This is a must watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Felix van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy, direct from YouTube:

Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David Sheff and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Beautiful Boy is directed by experienced Belgian filmmaker Felix van Groeningen, director of the films Steve + Sky, With Friends Like These, The Misfortunates, The Broken Circle Breakdown, and Belgica previously. The screenplay is written by Felix van Groeningen and Luke Davies, adapted from both David Sheff's memoir "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction" & Nic Sheff's memoir "Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines". This has yet to premiere at any film festivals, but is expected to show at a few in the fall. Amazon Studios will then release Beautiful Boy in select theaters starting October 12th early in the fall. First impression? Who wants to see this film?