Steve Coogan & Paul Rudd in Amusing Trailer for Comedy 'Ideal Home'

"You have the biggest heart of any man I know." An international trailer has debuted for the indie comedy Ideal Home, the latest feature made by Hamlet 2 (remember that one?) director Andrew Fleming. Ideal Home is both written and directed by Fleming, and is about a wealthy, bickering gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a ten-year old boy shows up at their door claiming to be Erasmus' grandson. This is a familiar story, but the twist is the two dads aspect. Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd star as Erasmus and Paul, and the cast also includes Jake McDorman, Jesse Luken, Jack Gore, and Alison Pill. This looks surprisingly warm-hearted, not as overtly comedic as I was expecting from that description. Give it a watch.

Here's the first international trailer for Andrew Fleming's Ideal Home, direct from YouTube:

In Ideal Home, celebrity chef Erasmus (Steve Coogan) and his partner Paul (Paul Rudd) have a happy and rather self-indulgent life together. Their perfect existence is turned upside down when, at a dinner party, Erasmus is surprised by the grandson he never knew he had. With the child's father in prison it seems he has nowhere else to go and so, after much debate they decide to take him in. With changes and challenges on both sides, this could prove a recipe for disaster. Ideal Home is both written and directed by American filmmaker Andrew Fleming, of the films Bad Dreams, Threesome, The Craft, Dick, The In-Laws, Nancy Drew, Hamlet 2, and Barefoot previously. This first premiered at the Mardi Gras Film Festival + Melbourne Queer Film Festival this year. Fleming's Ideal Home will release later this summer - stay tuned for updates.