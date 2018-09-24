Steven Ogg in Space Thriller 'Solis' Trailer from Director Carl Strathie

"I just don't have any coordinates…" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the full trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Solis, from writer/director Carl Strathie making his feature debut after a number of shorts. Following an accident, asteroid mining engineer Troy Holloway wakes to find himself trapped inside an escape pod helplessly idling towards the sun. Now he must endure the horrifying limits, physical and psychological, of human survival. Canadian actor Steven Ogg (most notably playing Trevor Philips from Grand Theft Auto V) stars as Troy, with Alice Lowe voicing Cmdr Roberts. I'm a bit pissed off by the blatant First Man poster ripoff (see below). Thankfully the footage isn't bad, but it's not good either. This definitely looks cheap and is trying so hard to be a mix of Sunshine and Gravity, but nowhere near as good as either. Bad sci-fi is bad.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Carl Strathie's Solis, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

When Troy Holloway wakes up to find himself trapped aboard a drifting escape pod shooting towards the Sun he quickly realises the true terror of his situation. With rapid oxygen depletion and a burn- up rate of 90 minutes, Commander Roberts leads a rescue party to save Holloway before time runs out. Having recently lost his son and now confronted by his immediate end, Holloway feels less enthusiastic about survival. But Roberts, speaking to him only through a weak radio transmission, is determined to save his life, and both soon learn that the lives they have both lived influence each other in unexpected ways. Solis is both written and directed by UK-based filmmaker Carl Strathie (visit his official website), making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously; he's currently in production on horror sci-fi The Encounter next. The film first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival earlier this summer. Blue Fox will release Strathie's Solis in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 26th next month. Bad, right?