Stunning Trailer for Alison McAlpine's Beautiful Night Sky Doc 'Cielo'

"Now I can't stop watching you. I'm trying to understand your crazy beauty." If you love the stars and the night sky as much as I do, then you do not want to miss this documentary. Cielo (which means Heaven in Spanish) is a feature documentary made by filmmaker Alison McAlpine. She fell in love with the night sky when she experienced a blackout in the Atacama Desert in Chile. So she decided to make this documentary about the Atacama Desert, "one of the best places on our planet to explore and contemplate its splendour." There are a number of observatories and telescopes there, but the film spends most of its time with the Chilean locals, discussing the night sky and its wonder. It's a gorgeous doc filled with spectacular imagery of the stars. "A love poem for the night sky, Cielo transports us to a space, quiet and calm, within which we can ponder the infinite and unknown." The film will open in US theaters in August, for those who want to watch.

Here's the official festival trailer for Alison McAlpine's documentary Cielo, originally from Vimeo:

After every scorching day in the Chilean desert of Atacama, the most arid place on Earth, night falls cold, and overhead a gateway opens to the enigmatic depths of the universe. Nowhere else does the night sky – so difficult to grasp with a rational eye, therefore so easily overwhelming – shine with so many stars as here; nowhere else does a fixed look upward evoke so many indescribable emotions. Whether listening to astrophysicists talk about the purpose of looking for exoplanets or to simple country folk retelling mythical stories, questions arise concerning how we relate to ourselves and to our place in the world. Cielo is directed by Canadian filmmaker Alison McAlpine, making her feature directorial debut after a number of award-winning short films previously. This first premiered at the New York Film Festival last year, and just played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. Juno Films will release McAlpine's Cielo in select US theaters starting on August 15th this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. Thoughts?