See Alden Ehrenreich as Han in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Big Game Spot

"So you want to make a difference?" "Trust me, you're going to love it." Disney + Lucasfilm have aired an official Super Bowl TV spot to tease the new Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, directed by Ron Howard, and starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. This is finally our first look at any footage from this movie, which hits theaters in May, since we've all been waiting to see something for so long. The full cast includes Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian (that jacket!!), plus Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, Warwick Davis (of course), Clint Howard, and Joonas Suotamo returning as Chewbacca. Damn, does this look good! Solo! I'm crazy hyped already. The full trailer arrives tomorrow, so check back for even more footage then. For now, give it a shot and let us know your thoughts.

Here's the first Super Bowl TV spot for Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, direct from YouTube:

During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando years before joining the Rebellion. Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Oscar-winning American actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard, of the films Grand Theft Auto, Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Backdraft, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, and Inferno previously. It was originally directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, before they were replaced by Howard. The screenplay is by Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. Disney + Lucasfilm will release Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters everywhere starting May 25th, 2018 this summer. First impression? You excited?