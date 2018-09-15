Super Crazy Trailer for 'Extreme Haunt' Horror Indie Film 'Extremity'

"A mind is a terrible thing to break." Dread Central Presents has released the official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Extremity, the latest feature from director Anthony DiBlasi (Dread, Missionary, Last Shift, Most Likely to Die). Extremity plays with the popular modern horror concept of "extreme haunts", or experiences horror fans can pay for that put them in horrific, torturous situations. The plot follows a young woman obsessed with horror who subjects herself to hours of grueling torment inside an extreme haunt in an attempt to confront her fears and conquer the tragic past that haunts her. Starring Dana Christina, J. LaRose, Cam Damage, September D'Angelo, Felissa Rose, Tiffany Shepis, Chad Rook, Michael St. Michaels, Natalie Victoria, and Ricky Dean Logan. I wasn't even sure if I should post this, but it just looks so crazy with some seriously freaky imagery, I couldn't help it. You hve to see all this for yourself.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony DiBlasi's Extremity, direct from YouTube:

A psychological journey based on the latest craze - extreme haunts! Allison is an emotionally troubled young woman who believes that confronting her past trauma might be a mean of exercising her demons. She signs up for a trip to Perdition, an exclusive haunt that promises absolute, unadulterated terror, but the most frightening thing on display will prove to be Allison's own twisted psyche. Extremity is directed by American filmmaker Anthony DiBlasi, of the films Clive Barker's Dread, Cassadaga, Missionary, Last Shift, Most Likely to Die, and Her Last Will previously. The screenplay is written by David Bond and Scott Swan. Dread Central Presents will release DiBlasi's Extremity in select theaters starting September 28th, followed by a VOD release on October 2nd coming up. For more: @DreadPresents. Is anyone interested?