Susan Sarandon & Matt Bomer in Official Trailer for 'Viper Club' Film

"Do you think I'm afraid of a jail sentence?" Roadside Attractions has unveiled the first official trailer for Maryam Keshavarz's new film Viper Club, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this week. Viper Club is about a mother who becomes desperate and impatient as she struggles to figure out how to get help to free her journalist son after he is captured by terrorists in the Middle East. The film is entirely from her perspective, showing how hard it is to get the government to care, until she discovers a group of people who may just have a way to help. Susan Sarandon stars, along with Matt Bomer, Damian Young, Lola Kirke, Edie Falco, Julian Morris, Sheila Vand, Colby Minifie, plus Adepero Oduye. This looks quite good, an intriguing alternative perspective with a few strong performances leading the way. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Maryam Keshavarz's Viper Club, direct from YouTube:

ER nurse Helen Sterling (Susan Sarandon) struggles impatiently to free her grown son, a journalist captured by terrorists in the Middle East. After hitting walls with the FBI and other government agencies, she discovers a clandestine community of journalists, advocates, and philanthropists who might be able to help. Viper Club is directed by American filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz, her second feature film after directing Circumstance in 2011. The screenplay is written by Maryam Keshavarz & Jonathan Mastro. The film is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Roadside Attractions will release Keshavarz's Viper Club in select theaters starting on October 26th later this fall. First impression? Anyone interested?