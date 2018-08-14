Taraji P. Henson in First Trailer for Adam Shankman's 'What Men Want'

"I'm so sick of this boys club!" Paramount Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for a funky workplace comedy titled What Men Want, starring the Oscar-nominated Taraji P. Henson as a successful sports agent. The movie is the latest directed by Adam Shankman (The Wedding Planner, Bringing Down the House, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories, and Rock of Ages) and comes from a story written by Nancy Meyers (Father of the Bride, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, The Intern). The movie features a twist where she suddenly gains the ability to hear men's thoughts, which gives her an edge on signing the next basketball superstar. The cast includes Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Tracy Morgan. I will say this actually looks quite funny despite being very cheesy, but I'm down to give it a shot.

Here's the first official trailer for Adam Shankman's What Men Want, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Ali (Taraji P. Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men's thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test. What Men Want is directed by American producer/filmmaker Adam Shankman, director of the films The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, Bringing Down the House, The Pacifier, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories, and Rock of Ages previously. The story is by Nancy Meyers (of Father of the Bride, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, The Intern), a flip on her film What Women Want. Paramount will release What Men Want in theaters everywhere starting January 11th, 2019 early next year. You in?