First Teaser for Andy Mitton's Supernatural 'The Witch in the Window'

"Do you think there's something with the house?" An official trailer has debuted for the supernatural horror thriller The Witch in the Window, the solo feature debut of horror filmmaker Andy Mitton (We Go On, YellowBrickRoad). The film will premiere at the Fantastia Film Festival in Montreal later this summer, and will likely play at other genre festivals this year before it gets a release. Here's the plot for The Witch in the Window: "When Simon brings his twelve year-old son, Finn, to rural Vermont to help flip an old farmhouse, they encounter the malicious spirit of Lydia, a previous owner. And now with every repair they make - she's getting stronger." This stars Alex Draper as Simon and introducing Charlie Tacker as Finn, with Greg Naughton, Arija Bareikis, and Carol Stanzione. This first teaser is quite good, might be worth a watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Andy Mitton's The Witch in the Window, direct from YouTube:

The Witch in the Window focuses on separated father Simon and his estranged twelve year-old son, Finn, who head to Vermont to repair an old farmhouse and encounter the malicious spirit of a previous owner, an infamously cruel woman named Lydia. With every repair Simon makes, he’s also making her spirit stronger… until a terrifying encounter leaves him doubting whether he can protect his son from the evil that’s making its way into their heads, and hearts. The Witch in the Window is written and directed by filmmaker Andy Mitton, one of the co-writers and co-directors of critically acclaimed horror thrillers We Go On and YellowBrickRoad. The film will premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival coming up this summer. No other official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's interested?