Teaser Trailer for 'Amundsen' Film About Norwegian Arctic Explorer

"The greatest polar explorer in history!" SF Studios has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic film Amundsen, profiling the life of iconic Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen. Amundsen is a legendary name in Scandinavia, however not many people from America seem to know about him. He was the first to reach the South Pole in 1911, and the first person to reach both the North & South Poles in 1926, along with many other daring accomplishments exploring the coldest places on Earth. Pål Sverre Hagen plays Roald, and the cast includes Katherine Waterston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Trond Espen Seim, Ole Christoffer Ertvaag, Christian Rubeck, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen. The film is also the solo directing debut of Espen Sandberg, who co-directed Kon-Tiki and Dead Men Tell No Tales previously. This looks awesome! Definitely seems like they went all out to tell this story. I'm looking forward to seeing more.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ posters) for Espen Sandberg's Amundsen, from YouTube (via Screen Daily):

Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen (Pål Sverre Hagen) was the leader of the first expedition to reach the South Pole in 1911, and the first person to reach both the North and South Poles in 1926. The film will portray his all-consuming drive as a polar explorer, and reveal the tragedy he brought on himself and others by sacrificing everything in the icy wastelands to achieve his dream. Amundsen is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Espen Sandberg, co-director of the films Kon-Tiki, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Max Manus: Man of War, and Bandidas, now making his solo debut. The screenplay is written by Ravn Lanesskog. SF Studios has Amundsen set for release in Norway on February 15th, 2019 next year, but there are no other international release dates yet. First impression? How cool does this look?