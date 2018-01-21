Teaser Trailer for Crazy Sundance Midnight Film 'Assassination Nation'

"Something is going down in Salem…" This is going to be wild. A teaser trailer has debuted for a film titled Assassination Nation, premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Midnight tonight. This is the film that hooked me based on its very short, weird single-sentence synopsis that it's a "1000% true story" about "how the quiet, all-American town of Salem, absolutely lost its mind." We all know Salem is where the infamous witch hunt took places in the 1800s, but this one is set in modern times, with the freaky concept of: what if all of our text messages and photos and everything were released to the public for anyone to see. The cast of rowdy youngsters includes Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, Kelvin Harrison Jr., with Bill Skarsgard, Joel McHale, and Bella Thorne. This is a wild trailer and doesn't reveal much, but I'm still excited to see this. Have fun.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Sam Levinson's Assassination Nation, direct from YouTube:

This is a one-thousand-percent true story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem, absolutely lost its mind. Description from the Sundance guide: "High school senior Lily and her crew of besties live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies, and chats—just like the rest of us. So when a provocateur starts posting details from the private digital lives of everyone in their small town of Salem, the result is a Category 5 shitstorm. We’re talking browser histories, direct messages, illegal downloads, secret text chains, and way, way, way worse. People get angry. Like, “rampaging murder posse” angry. And Lily finds herself right in the middle." Assassination Nation is both written and directed by American filmmaker Sam Levinson, director of the film Another Happy Day previously. This is premiering at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category. The film is still searching for distribution, so stay tuned for updates from here. First impression?