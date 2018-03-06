Teaser Trailer for Disney's 'Christopher Robin' Starring Ewan McGregor

"I've cracked…" Disney has unveiled the teaser trailer for their new take on Winnie the Pooh, titled simply Christopher Robin, from director Marc Forster. Ewan McGregor stars in this as a working-class family man in London. He re-encounters his childhood friend Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life. The main cast includes Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Adrian Scarborough, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, and Paul Chahidi. For the voices: Jim Cummings as Winnie-the-Pooh, Chris O'Dowd as Tigger, Toby Jones as Owl, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, Sophie Okonedo as Kanga, and Nick Mohammed as Piglet. This teaser only introduces us to Pooh, with more characters to come. This comparison is going to upset a few of you, but this kind of reminds me of Hook - a grumpy guy revisits his past to discover happiness again.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Marc Forster's Christopher Robin, direct from YouTube:

The Hundred Acre Wood is opening up to our world. Working-class family man Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life. Christopher Robin is directed by German filmmaker Marc Forster, of the films Loungers, Everything Put Together, Monster's Ball, Finding Neverland, Stay, Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, Machine Gun Preacher, World War Z, and All I See Is You previously. The screenplay is written by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, with additional work by Allison Schroeder and Tom McCarthy. This is based on the story and characters created by A.A. Milne, originally in 1926. Disney will release Forster's Christopher Robin in theaters everywhere starting on August 3rd this summer. First impression? What do you think?