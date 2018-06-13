Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Movie from Tim Burton

"We're all family here, no matter how small." Disney has dropped a stunning first teaser trailer for the live-action Dumbo movie, about the elephant that can fly. Did you forget they were making this? Well, surprise! Here it is! Dumbo is directed by iconic filmmaker Tim Burton, who has been working with Disney ever since Alice in Wonderland and most recently made Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. This new Disney Dumbo adventure features an exciting ensemble cast: Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins, Alan Arkin, Joseph Gatt, Sandy Martin, with Michael Keaton as the evil entrepreneur villain. Clearly the elephant is all CGI, but the rest of this looks quite good - though it reminds me of the circus scenes from Burton's Big Fish more than anything else. This first teaser is really wonderful, you might be surprised by how moving this is. Looking forward to seeing more from this. Enjoy.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Tim Burton's Dumbo movie, direct from Disney's YouTube:

This new, live-action grand adventure Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets. Dumbo is directed by filmmaker Tim Burton, of the films Beetlejuice, Batman & Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Mars Attacks, Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children previously. The screenplay is written by Ehren Kruger. Disney will release Dumbo in theaters everywhere starting March 29th, 2019 early next year. First impression?