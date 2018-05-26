MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for Documentary 'Born Racer' About Chip Ganassi Racing

by
May 26, 2018
Source: YouTube

Born Racer Teaser Trailer

"That's what it's all about - winning." Universal has debuted a teaser trailer for a new racing documentary titled Born Racer, from New Zealand filmmaker Bryn Evans. The film is a profile of the New Zealand team Chip Ganassi Racing, and it's a "story of the will to win in the words most visually arresting and dynamic auto sport." It's not just about racing and the people who are dedicated to the sport, but about what it takes and how rare it is to be so "driven" that you push things further than they've ever been before. "A powerful and inspirational story of dedication, danger, fear, and the rare 'will' some of us have to defy all personal limitations." The first teaser is timed with the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday, of course.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Bryn Evans' documentary Born Racer, direct from YouTube:

Born Racer Poster

It's about desire for success and accomplishment and the search for ultimate meaning and purpose in life; a narrative on the unforgiving world of professional racing and the unique individuals who inhabit it. Filmed with an access all areas lens into the world of New Zealander Scott Dixon, a four-time Verizon IndyCar Series Champion and Indianapolis 500 Winner, the Chip Ganassi Racing team and all the people who are passionate about the world of motor racing, this film asks why some individuals feel compelled to court danger and uniquely risk their lives in order to win. Born Racer is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Bryn Evans, of the docs From Street to Sky and Hip Hop-eration previously. This hasn't premiered at any fests yet. Universal will release Born Racer in US theaters sometime later in 2018. Stay tuned. First impression?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK