Teaser Trailer for Dystopian Thriller 'Level 16' Playing at Fantastic Fest

"All your training has lead up to this moment." The first teaser trailer has arrived for a dystopian thriller titled Level 16, which is premiering at Fantastic Fest starting this week (and it will play the Vancouver Film Festival next in October). Here's the pitch: The teenage girls of Vestalis Academy are meticulously trained in the art of being "clean girls," practicing the virtues of perfect femininity. What exactly are they being trained for? Vivien intends to find out. Katie Douglas stars as Vivien, with a cast including Celina Martin, Sara Canning, Peter Outerbridge, Amalia Williamson, Kate Vickery, and Kiana Madeira. This is a very short trailer, but there's some intriguing footage in here. Plenty of mysterious "what's going on?" scenes and more. I'm curious to hear the initial reactions about this out of the festivals, maybe there is something to it.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Danishka Esterhazy's Level 16, direct from YouTube (via Quiet Earth):

Sixteen-year-old Vivien (Katie Douglas) is trapped in The Vestalis Academy, a prison-like boarding school, keeping to herself and sticking her neck out for no one. Until she is reunited with Sophia -- the former friend who betrayed her. Together the girls embark on a dangerous search to uncover the horrifying truth behind their imprisonment. Soon running for their lives, the girls must save themselves or die trying. Level 16 is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Danishka Esterhazy, of the films Endings, Black Field, Suddenly Ever After, The Trials of Rasputin, and H&G previously, as well as a number of shorts. This is premiering at Fantastic Fest this month, then playing at the Vancouver Film Festival next. Level 16 has no other release dates yet, it's still searching for a distributor. Stay tuned. First impression? Who's interested?