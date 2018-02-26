Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'Fahrenheit 451' Movie with Michael B. Jordan

"A little knowledge is a dangerous thing." This is a must watch! HBO has unveiled the first teaser trailer for their new adaptation of the novel Fahrenheit 451, directed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani (Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, 99 Homes). Adapted directly from Ray Bradbury's seminal work about a dystopian book-burning future America (which was made into a film in 1966), this version stars Michael B. Jordan as Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as a law enforcer. The full cast also includes Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella, Keir Dullea, Chris Gleason, Martin Donovan, Lilly Singh, Grace Lynn Kung, Joe Pingue, and Sean Jones. This looks so damn good, way better than I was expecting it to look. I'm fully ready for this, and I feel like Bahrani might've been the perfect director for it after all. Fire this up.

Here's the first official teaser trailer for Ramin Bahrani's Fahrenheit 451, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury's classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and "firemen" burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his "mentor", played by Shannon. Fahrenheit 451 is directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, of the films Strangers, Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, Goodbye Solo, At Any Price, and 99 Homes previously. The screenplay is also written by Ramin Bahrani, with Amir Naderi, adapted from Ray Bradbury's novel of the same name - first published in 1953. HBO Films will be releasing Ramin Bahrani's new adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 exclusively on their service, but no exact date is set yet. Expected in spring 2018. Stay tuned for additional updates. First impression? Who's in already?