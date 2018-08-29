Teaser Trailer for Korean Horror Film 'Rampant' About Night Demons

"We will overturn the world tonight." Well Go USA has debuted the first teaser trailer for a "fresh new take" on zombie horror titled Rampant, from the studio that released Train to Busan. A darkness looms over ancient Korea: murderous creatures known as Night Demons have overrun the country. Returning from a long imprisonment abroad, Prince Ganglim discovers that it will take the strength of his entire kingdom to stop the bloody rampage spreading across the nation. The cast includes Jang Dong-Gun, Hyun Bin, Kim Eui-sung, Jo Woo-jin, Kim Ju-hyuk, and Jo Dal-hwan. The "Night Demons" creatures in this don't seem like full-on zombies as we know them, but they're still crazy vicious. And I really dig the period setting for this zombie movie, that's something we don't see too often. Might be fun to watch. Check this out below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ two posters) for Kim Sung-hoon's Rampant, direct from YouTube:

Lee Chung (Hyun Bin) is a Prince of Joseon, but he has been taken hostage to the Qing Dynasty. He enjoys boozing, womanizing and gambling. He is also an excellent swordsman. His older brother Lee Young will succeed to the throne and brings Lee Chung to Joseon. He returns after more than 10 years. But first, Lee must face monsters that run rampant in the night. A "fresh new take" on zombie horror. Rampant is directed by Korean filmmaker Kim Sung-hoon, of the films My Little Hero and Confidential Assignment previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or played in Korea yet. Well Go USA will release Kim's Rampant in select US theaters starting on November 2nd this fall. How does that look? Who's in already?