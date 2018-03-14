Teaser Trailer for Love Story 'Life Itself' with Oscar Isaac & Olivia Wilde

"There's no greater story than life… itself." Amazon Studios has revealed a teaser trailer for a generational romantic drama titled Life Itself, written and directed by Dan Fogelman, creator of the NBC series "This Is Us". Not to be confused with Roger Ebert's documentary Life Itself, this feature film stars Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde as a couple, and spans several decades of time examining passionate relationships and other interactions connected by a single "random moment." It's a "multi-generational and multi-layered portrait" of two families from America and Spain. The impressive cast includes Olivia Cooke, Mandy Patinkin, Annette Bening, Samuel L. Jackson, Laia Costa, and Antonio Banderas. From the little bit we get to see in this teaser, this looks like it's going to be wonderful and very emotional to watch. Get a look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Dan Fogelman's Life Itself, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Dan Fogelman's Life Itself centers on a couple (Oscar Isaac & Olivia Wilde) that lead a multi generational love story spanning both decades and continents, from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside, and are all connected by a single event. Life Itself is both written and directed by screenwriter-turned-filmmaker Dan Fogelman, director of the film Danny Collins previously, creator of NBC's "This Is Us", and writer of the screenplays for Cars, Fred Claus, Bolt, Tangled, Crazy Stupid Love, The Guilt Trip, and Last Vegas. This hasn't premiered at any big festivals. Amazon Studios + Roadshow will release Fogelman's Life Itself in select theaters starting on September 21st later this fall. First impression? Who's interested?