Teaser Trailer for Malick's 'The Tree of Life' Extended Cut Re-Release

"Mother. Father. Always you wrestle inside me…" The Criterion Collection has released a new trailer for the re-release of Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life, which is now available on Blu-ray/DVD from Criterion. This special edition includes a brand new, never-before-seen Extended Cut of the film - including 50 minutes of extra footage. This new Extended Cut just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and is included on the Blu-ray with the original theatrical version from 2011 (which won the Palme d'Or in Cannes that year). The original version was 2 hours, 19 minutes - so this extended version is 3 hours, 9 minutes long. The film tells the story of a family in Waco, Texas in 1956. The eldest son witnesses the loss of innocence and struggles with his parents' conflicting teachings. The film is regarded by many cinephiles as one of the best films of this decade, and includes the mesmerizing origin of life sequence (which also became an IMAX documentary a few years ago). The Blu-ray is out now for those who want to watch this fresh new re-release.

Here's the new trailer for Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life Extended Cut on Criterion, from Vimeo:

Full description from Criterion: Four decades into an already legendary career, Terrence Malick realized his most rapturous vision to date, tracing a story of childhood, wonder, and grief to the outer limits of time and space. Reaching back to the dawn of creation, Malick sets a story of boyhood memories on a universal scale, charting the coming of age of an awestruck child (newcomer Hunter McCracken) in Texas in the 1950s, as he learns to navigate the extremes of nature and grace represented by his bitter, often tyrannical father (Brad Pitt) and his ethereal, nurturing mother (Jessica Chastain, in her breakout role). Achieved with the aid of cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki and production designer Jack Fisk, the Palme d'Or-winning The Tree of Life marks the intimately personal, cosmically ambitious culmination of Malick’s singular approach to filmmaking. Malick's The Tree of Life was first released in May 2011, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. The new Criterion Edition of the iconic film includes an extended version with 50 minutes of extra footage - which also just premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year. Order your Blu-ray copy here and free up 3 hours in your schedule. Thoughts? Who's excited to watch this?