MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for Malick's 'The Tree of Life' Extended Cut Re-Release

by
September 12, 2018
Source: Vimeo

The Tree of Life Trailer

"Mother. Father. Always you wrestle inside me…" The Criterion Collection has released a new trailer for the re-release of Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life, which is now available on Blu-ray/DVD from Criterion. This special edition includes a brand new, never-before-seen Extended Cut of the film - including 50 minutes of extra footage. This new Extended Cut just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and is included on the Blu-ray with the original theatrical version from 2011 (which won the Palme d'Or in Cannes that year). The original version was 2 hours, 19 minutes - so this extended version is 3 hours, 9 minutes long. The film tells the story of a family in Waco, Texas in 1956. The eldest son witnesses the loss of innocence and struggles with his parents' conflicting teachings. The film is regarded by many cinephiles as one of the best films of this decade, and includes the mesmerizing origin of life sequence (which also became an IMAX documentary a few years ago). The Blu-ray is out now for those who want to watch this fresh new re-release.

Here's the new trailer for Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life Extended Cut on Criterion, from Vimeo:

The Tree of Life Criterion

Full description from Criterion: Four decades into an already legendary career, Terrence Malick realized his most rapturous vision to date, tracing a story of childhood, wonder, and grief to the outer limits of time and space. Reaching back to the dawn of creation, Malick sets a story of boyhood memories on a universal scale, charting the coming of age of an awestruck child (newcomer Hunter McCracken) in Texas in the 1950s, as he learns to navigate the extremes of nature and grace represented by his bitter, often tyrannical father (Brad Pitt) and his ethereal, nurturing mother (Jessica Chastain, in her breakout role). Achieved with the aid of cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki and production designer Jack Fisk, the Palme d'Or-winning The Tree of Life marks the intimately personal, cosmically ambitious culmination of Malick’s singular approach to filmmaking. Malick's The Tree of Life was first released in May 2011, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. The new Criterion Edition of the iconic film includes an extended version with 50 minutes of extra footage - which also just premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year. Order your Blu-ray copy here and free up 3 hours in your schedule. Thoughts? Who's excited to watch this?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK