Teaser Trailer for Max Minghella's 'Teen Spirit' Starring Elle Fanning

"Life comes down to these moments…" A teaser trailer has debuted for an indie film titled Teen Spirit, the feature directorial debut of actor Max Minghella. The film is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month, which is why this trailer is being released - in hopes of bringing some extra attention to it. Set in the world of pop-music, Teen Spirit is a universally heartwarming story about growing up, dreaming big, and finding your voice. Violet, played by Elle Fanning , is a shy teenager living in the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. The cast includes Zlatko Buric, Agnieszka Grochowska, Clara Rugaard, Archie Madekwe, Ursula Holliday, Jordan Stephens, Millie Brady, and Rebecca Hall. Not sure what to make of this yet, but they definitely got my attention.

Here's the first festival teaser trailer for Max Minghella's Teen Spirit, direct from YouTube:

Teen Spirit follows Violet (Fanning), a shy teenager living in the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor (Buric), Violet enters an international singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Teen Spirit is both written and directed by talented English actor-filmmaker Max Minghella, making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer & producer. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month, and is still searching for a distributor. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? How does it look?