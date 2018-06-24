Teaser Trailer for Music Fest Comedy 'The Festival' with Joe Thomas

"When you party - go big, or go home!" Entertainment Film UK has debuted the first UK teaser trailer for a British comedy titled The Festival, a new film from the creators of the hit TV show "The Inbetweeners" (and the movies as well). The Festival is a comedy "about friendship, growing up, and going mad in a field." After Nick's girlfriend dumps him, his best mate Shane has the perfect antidote to his break-up blues: three days at an epic music festival. Of course, all kinds of weird things happen. Joe Thomas stars as Nick, and the full cast includes Nick Frost, Hammed Animashaun, Claudia O'Doherty, Jemaine Clement, Hannah Tointon, Lizzy Connolly, and Noel Fielding. This looks like one of those super cheesy, super crazy comedies you'll only really enjoy if you also enjoy going to music festivals. Or like making fun of them.

Here's the first UK teaser trailer (+ UK poster) for Iain Morris' The Festival, direct from YouTube:

When Nick's (Joe Thomas) girlfriend dumps him at graduation, he has a colossal meltdown in front of the entire university. He's convinced his life is over, but his best mate Shane (Hammed Animashaun) has the perfect solution: three days at an epic music festival. With the help of "festival aficionado" and certified oddball Amy (Claudia O’Doherty), Shane tries to get Nick to embrace the music, the mayhem and the mud. The Festival is directed by British filmmaker Iain Morris, director of the The Inbetweeners 2 movie, and a producer/writer for numerous TV shows in the UK including "The Inbetweeners". The screenplay is written by Keith Akushie and Joe Parham. Entertainment Film will release Iain Morris' The Festival in select UK theaters starting on August 17th, but no US release date is set yet. Stay tuned for more. Anyone interested?