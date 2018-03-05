Teaser Trailer for Rock Climbing Doc 'The Dawn Wall' Playing at SXSW

"I just have this fire in me…" Red Bull Media has launched the first teaser trailer for an adventure sports documentary titled The Dawn Wall, profiling hardcore adventure junkies and experienced rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson, specifically their attempt to climb the "Dawn Wall" - a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park, California. This doc is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival later this month in the Documentary Spotlight category, which means it's more than another sports doc. Some of you may remember the media frenzy this climb caused in the summer of 2015, because Caldwell and Jorgeson spent weeks living on the rock face trying to complete the climb. Making it even more of a challenge, Jorgeson lost index finger in an accident in Kyrgyzstan, but he continued to climb and get even stronger, attempting this challenge as a way to prove he can still achieve anything. It looks crazy cool.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Josh Lowell & Peter Mortimer's doc The Dawn Wall, from YouTube:

In January, 2015, American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their effort to climb The Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park, California. The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. But for Tommy Caldwell, The Dawn Wall was much more than just a climb. It was the culmination of a lifetime defined by overcoming obstacles. At the age of 22, the climbing prodigy was taken hostage by rebels in Kyrgyzstan. Shortly after, he lost his index finger in an accident, but resolved to come back stronger. When his marriage fell apart, he escaped the pain by fixating on the extraordinary goal of free climbing The Dawn Wall. Blurring the line between dedication and obsession, Caldwell and his partner Jorgeson spend six years meticulously plotting and practicing their route. On the final attempt, with the world watching, Caldwell is faced with a moment of truth. Should he abandon his partner to fulfill his ultimate dream, or risk his own success for the sake of their friendship? The Dawn Wall is co-directed by filmmakers Josh Lowell & Peter Mortimer, and is produced by Red Bull Media House. This documentary will premiere at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival first this month. Red Bull will then release The Dawn Wall in select theaters sometime later in 2018. Stay tuned for an exact date. Thoughts? Who's down?