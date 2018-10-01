Teaser Trailer for 'Rocketman' Starring Taron Egerton as Elton John

"There are moments in a rockstars life, that define who he is… Where there was darkness, there is now: you." Paramount has released the first teaser trailer for Rocketman, an epic biopic examining the life of famed musician Elton John, the latest film made by Dexter Fletcher (Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle). Young actor Taron Egerton stars as Elton, taking us on a musical fantasy and journey through his life and experiences. From the looks of it, this will cover quite a bit of time not just one specific period, including his musical partnership with Bernie Taupin, played by Jamie Bell. The cast also includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden, Steven Mackintosh, and Gemma Jones. So far, so good! This is looking fantastic! I'm pretty much sold already, even though it's just a teaser. The shot of the crowd starting to float is really cool, it's slick touches like that that will make this film really stand out. Ready for launch?

Here's the first teaser trailer for Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman, direct from YouTube:

An epic musical fantasy. An uncensored human story. The story of Elton John's (Taron Egerton) life, from his early years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). Rocketman is directed by English actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, director of the films Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, and Eddie the Eagle previously. The screenplay is written by Lee Hall. The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Elton John, Lawrence Bender, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, and David Reid; exec produced by Peter Schlessel & Lauren Selig. Paramount will debut Rocketman in theaters nationwide starting on May 30th, 2019 next summer. First impression?