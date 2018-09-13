Teaser Trailer for Rupert Wyatt's Sci-Fi 'Captive State' Set in Chicago

"Please rise to greet our legislature!" Focus Features has launched the first teaser trailer for an original sci-fi thriller titled Captive State, the latest from director Rupert Wyatt (The Escapist, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Gambler). The story is set in Chicago and takes place nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force. The movie explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. It seems to be another fascinating look at the societal divide in America, but framed around the sci-fi concept of alien overlords - a bit like District 9, but set in Chicago. Captive State stars Vera Farmiga, Madeline Brewer, John Goodman, Alan Ruck, Kevin J. O'Connor, James Ransone, Jonathan Majors, D.B. Sweeney, Ashton Sanders, Kevin Dunn, Ta'Rhonda Jones, along with Kiki Layne (from If Beale Street Could Talk) and Machine Gun Kelly. I've been waiting to see something from this, and this is a clever introduction. I wish we could see more of these aliens, but I like that this is a true tease.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Rupert Wyatt's Captive State, direct from Focus' YouTube:

No crime. No poverty. No unemployment. The state of our union is strong. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. Captive State is directed by talented English filmmaker Rupert Wyatt, director of the films Subterrain, The Escapist, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and The Gambler previously. The screenplay is written by Erica Beeney & Rupert Wyatt. Focus Features will release Wyatt's Captive State in theaters everywhere starting on March 29th, 2019 next year. Learn more about "The Legislature" here: thelegislaturegov.com. First impression? Who's looking forward to this?