Teaser Trailer for VHS Retro 'Captain Flame' Superhero Fantasy Movie

CineLabyrinth has debuted the teaser trailer for a funky new superhero-fantasy movie from Hungary titled Captain Flame, originally Lángkapitány in Hungarian. The super low budget indie film is designed to look like it was made in the 1980s and released on VHS, and this teaser trailer is even promoted as "VHS retro." Captain Flame is about a burned out, alcoholic "superhero" who only has the ability to make a small flame with his fingers. His city is being overrun by anarchists, and he becomes the hero the city needs just when it needs one the most. Captain Flame stars Peter Minarovits, with a full cast of Hungarian dubbing voice actors including Dorina Csifo, Gabor Harsanyi, Andras Borbiro, Borcsa Erdős, Peter Petrik, Zsolt Zagoni, and Karoly Kassai. I'm not sure what to make of this, have a look if you're curious anyway.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ promo) for Balázs Hatvani's Captain Flame, direct from YouTube:

The story takes place in a fictional city, somewhere in the 1980's, the day before Christmas. Captain Flame is a weak superhero with a useless skill: he can light a small flame at the end of his index fingers, but can't control it. He is mostly drinking at the end of the days and living with his alcoholic dog, Blurpy, in a small, cockroach-filled apartment. The city is in big trouble, crime and violence is everywhere. Anarchist punks are trying to destroy the city, keeping the citizens in terror. One day Captain Flame accidentally save a woman's life, and he becomes the savior of the city. Now the time has come to bring order to the chaos. Captain Flame is directed by Hungarian filmmaker Balázs Hatvani, of the films Gingerclown and Made in the Eighties previously. The screenplay is written by Balázs Hatvani, Gábor Mengyi, Péter Minárovits. The film is set for a release in Hungary later this year, but has no other release dates set. Anyone into this?