First Teaser for 'What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?' Doc

"We've been set free but we're still slaves, goddamnit." The Match Factory has just debuted the first teaser trailer for a new documentary titled What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival this weekend. It's playing at Venice because it's directed by an Italian filmmaker, Roberto Minervini, even though it's all about what's happening in America. What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire? is the story of a community of black people in the American South during the summer of 2017, when a string of brutal killings of black men sent shockwaves throughout the country. A meditation on the state of race in America, this doc film is an intimate portrait into the lives of those who struggle for justice, dignity, and survival in a country not on their side. This teaser doesn't show much, but it's more than enough to get my attention. Looking forward to catching this in Venice at its world premiere.

Teaser for Roberto Minervini's doc What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, from YouTube:

Summer 2017, a string of brutal police killings of young African American men has sent shockwaves throughout the country. A Black community in the American South tries to cope with the lingering effects of the past and navigate their place in a country that is not on their side. Meanwhile, the Black Panthers prepare a large-scale protest against police brutality. What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire? is directed by acclaimed Italian documentary filmmaker Roberto Minervini, director of the doc films Stop the Pounding Heart and Louisiana: The Other Side, as well as the feature films The Passage and Low Tide previously. The film will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival this fall. What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire? is still seeking distribution, and has no official release dates set yet. More info on the official website. Stay tuned for additional updates and reviews. First impression?