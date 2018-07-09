Teaser Trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Wacky Comedy 'The Favourite'

"I am the Queen!" "But you are mad." Fox Searchlight has debuted a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated new film from iconic Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos (Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer). His new film is titled The Favourite, a vintage comedy of errors and wackiness. Set in early 18th century England, the film's plot involves the frail Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, occupying the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah, played by Rachel Weisz (from The Lobster), governing the country in her stead. However, when the new servant Abigail, played by Emma Stone, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. The cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, Jenny Rainsford, and James Smith. This looks like crazy fun and another totally wacky film from Lanthimos, who loves to mess with the audience as much as he messed with his characters. There's some great laughs in this trailer.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, from YouTube:

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen's companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way. The Favourite is directed by iconic Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, director of the films My Best Friend, Kinetta, Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer previously. The screenplay is co-written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara. Fox Searchlight will release Lanthismos' The Favourite in select US theaters starting on November 23rd in the fall. First impression?