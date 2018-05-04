Terrible Trailer for Low Budget Sci-Fi Thriller 'Astro' Filmed in Roswell

"What would you do if your child was from another galaxy?" File this under "Don't Watch", which means you'll probably watch it any just to see how bad it is. An official trailer has debuted for an indie sci-fi feature titled Astro, and it looks terrible in every single way. The story is about some billionaire's space exploration program bringing back an alien from another planet, or something like that. The film's cast includes Gary Daniels, Marshal Hilton, Courtney Akbar, Max Wasa, Louis Mandylor, and Michael Paré. This trailer is a mess, the CGI is horrible, I don't even know what's going on. This site also describes it nicely: "A Bland Uninspired Sci-Fi Mess." Brian Steele Medina of Gemini Syndrome, composed the music and sound FX for the trailer, which also features the unreleased track "We Are the Fallen" written by the alternative metal band. The original score is composed by Erick Schroeder. If you're curious, well, you shouldn't be.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Asif Akbar's Astro, direct from YouTube (via Quiet Earth):

A science-fiction story of a billionaire's private space exploration program returning to Earth with an abducted extraterrestrial from a newly discovered alien planet. Astro is directed by young Bangladesh-American filmmaker Asif Akbar, director of the documentary Top Priority: The Terror Within, and a few other small feature films as well including My Foreign Desh, Road to Las Vegas, and Smoke Filled Lungs previously. The screenplay is written by Asif Akbar and Bernard Selling. This was filmed in/around Roswell, New Mexico, and it will premiere in the Cannes Market this month. eOne and ITN Distribution will release Akbar's Astro direct-to-DVD/VOD starting this summer, if anyone is interested. What do you make of this?