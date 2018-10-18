Terrifying Teaser for 'The Curse of La Llorona' Produced by James Wan

"There is no mercy for her soul… And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona." Warner Bros has debuted the first trailer for a new supernatural horror film arriving in April of next year. The Curse of La Llorona is a "timeless Mexican legend" about a "horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand." Freaky. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. This stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marisol Ramirez, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, and Roman Christou. This really is a terrifying teaser, getting right into the horror fast. It has a few jump scares but it's also good at introducing this story without giving away much. Beware of her chilling wail… she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Michael Chaves' The Curse of La Llorona, direct from YouTube:

La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed. La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious… and her methods more terrifying. In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide. The Curse of La Llorona is directed by filmmaker Michael Chaves, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts. The screenplay is by Mikki Daughtry & Tobias Iaconis. WB will release The Curse of La Llorona in theaters everywhere starting on April 19th, 2019. Scared already?