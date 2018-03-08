MOVIE TRAILERS

Tessa Thompson as a Correctional Officer in First Trailer for 'Furlough'

March 8, 2018
Source: YouTube

Furlough

"I think it's best if we forget about this weekend…" A trailer has arrived for an indie film titled Furlough, which went under the working title Emergency Furlough while filming, made by director Laurie Collyer (Sherrybaby). The film stars Tessa Thompson as a rookie correctional officer at a prisoner. She spends half of her time caring for her mother, played by Whoopi Goldberg, and working at the prison. She gets a chance to prove her mettle when she's tasked with accompanying a hell-raising inmate, played by Melissa Leo, on an emergency furlough to visit her dying mother, ending up on a hilarious road trip together. The cast includes Anna Paquin, Édgar Ramírez, and La La Anthony. I haven't heard about this film before, but it looks good. It's more of a dramedy than a drama, but seems to have plenty of heart driving the story.

Here's the first official trailer for Laurie Collyer's Furlough, direct from YouTube:

Furlough Trailer

In between caring for her mother (Whoopi Goldberg), a young woman (Tessa Thompson) works part time at a prison. The rookie guard gets a chance to prove her mettle when she's tasked with accompanying a hell-raising inmate (Melissa Leo) on an emergency furlough to visit her dying mother. But things soon spiral out of their control, sending the pair on a hilarious, surprising, and ultimately touching road trip. Furlough is directed by American filmmaker Laurie Collyers, of the films Sherrybaby and Sunlight Jr. previously. The screenplay is written by Barry Strugatz. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals. IFC will release Collyer's Furlough in select theaters + on VOD starting March 16th this month. Anyone interested?

