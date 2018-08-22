The Fight for Europe's Last Wild Rivers - Trailer for 'Blue Heart' Doc

"No dams! No dams! No dams!" There's so many major problems in the world right now, but if there's any one thing we really hope you dedicate your time and money towards supporting, it's this planet we all live on called Earth. Humans are doing irreparable damage to the land, water, and air, and one way we can make a difference is by speaking up and watching where & how we spend our money. Blue Heart is a documentary made by sustainable clothing brand Patagonia, directed by filmmaker Britton Caillouette. The 43-minute documentary tells the story of the last wild river system in Europe and the people fighting to protect it. Blue Heart is one of those films that is not only engrossing and fascinating to watch, but also empowering and inspiring, a work of activism in its own right. This beautifully crafted film is worth your attention and time, and it's available to watch on-demand now for those who are interested. Get a glimpse of Blue Heart below.

Blue Heart, from YouTube:

Official description: The Balkan Peninsula is home to the last wild rivers in Europe. However, a deluge of hydropower development threatens to destroy the culture and ecology of this forgotten region. If fierce local opposition fails, the last undammed watersheds on the continent will be corralled by more than 3,000 proposed hydropower dams and diversions—at a time when dams are being decommissioned throughout much of the developed world. Activists, who span the shores of these rivers, and European NGOs such as RiverWatch (run by German activist Ulrich Eichelmann), are fighting against government corruption and foreign investment. Blue Heart documents the battle for the largest undammed river in Europe, Albania’s Vjosa, the effort to save the endangered Balkan lynx in Macedonia, and the women of Kruščica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are spearheading a months-long, 24/7 protest to protect their community’s only source of drinking water. These and other stories expose for the first time the gravest impending environmental disaster in Europe. Blue Heart is directed by American doc filmmaker Britton Caillouette, of the documentary Sliding Liberia previously. For more info, visit the film's official website. Caillouette's Blue Heart is now available to watch VOD including on iTunes. We recommend watching this.