The First Word Podcast - The 2018 Academy Awards, feat. Sasha Stone

March 6, 2018

"They believed that a fairy tale about an amphibian God and mute woman done in the style of Douglas Sirk, and a musical, and a thriller, was a sure bet." After the Academy Awards show this past weekend, we recap the winners and nominees and discuss everything about the big awards show. Download our latest episode of The First Word podcast, featuring special guest Sasha Stone from the website Awards Daily. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. In this episode, we start with a general discussion on the importance of the Academy Awards and a chat about how they've changed over the years. Then we dive into full analysis on each of the winners in all of the categories, including Best Picture, for a comprehensive look at the 2018 Academy Awards. Listen in below.

Our guest: Sasha Stone (@awardsdaily) - listen to her podcast or visit AwardsDaily.com

Episode timeline:
0:00-37:15 - General Oscars Discussion
37:15 - Shorts
45:00 - Documentary Feature
53:22 - Foreign Language Film
57:04 - Make-Up & Hair
58:30 - Visual Effects
59:55 - Production Design/Costume Design
1:01:30 - Editing
1:04:10 - Final Thoughts from Sasha
1:05:55 - Sound Editing/Mixing
1:12:30 - Original Score
1:16:21 - Original Song
1:17:05 - Cinematography
1:20:20 - Screenplays
1:22:57 - Acting
1:31:25 - Directing
1:34:55 - Best Picture/Wrap Up

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.

