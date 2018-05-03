The First Word Podcast - 'Avengers: Infinity War', feat. Alisha Grauso & Amon Warmann

"Where will you be, when it all ends?" Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a full-on, spoiled-filled discussion about Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, directed by the Russo Brothers. For this episode we brought on two esteemed guests from the movie world - Alisha Grauso and Amon Warmann (who we had previously for our Black Panther episode). We chat about all the good, the bad, theories about what's next, and what really happened in this movie, and much more in this Marvel mania episode. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. This is one of the best discussions we've had yet, covering just about every last aspect of Infinity War. Listen in.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #9 below - hosted by Podbean.

Our guests: Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) & Amon Warmann (@awarmann)

Our topic: Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War

