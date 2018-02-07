OUR PODCASTPodcast Feed

The First Word Podcast - 'Black Mirror' + Sundance 2018, feat. Eric Heisserer

February 7, 2018

"Not to wax philosophical, but how long can happiness last, anyway?" Gather ’round sci-fi fans, it's time for a special podcast episode discussing the outstanding Netflix series "Black Mirror". Our third episode of The First Word podcast includes a quick recap of Alex's favorite films from Sundance 2018, but more importantly, a comprehensive discussion about Season 4 of Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" featuring our guest Eric Heisserer - the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Arrival. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we went rogue and decided to have a chat about one of our favorite sci-fi TV shows with one of our favorite sci-fi screenwriters, before wrapping up with a look at the best films from Sundance this year. Listen in below.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #3 below - hosted by Podbean.

Our guest: Eric Heisserer (@HIGHzurrer) - buy his screenwriting book or find him on IMDb

Episode timeline:
2:22 - "Black Mirror" discussion
1:00:24 - Sundance 2018 recap
The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.

