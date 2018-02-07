The First Word Podcast - 'Black Mirror' + Sundance 2018, feat. Eric Heisserer

"Not to wax philosophical, but how long can happiness last, anyway?" Gather ’round sci-fi fans, it's time for a special podcast episode discussing the outstanding Netflix series "Black Mirror". Our third episode of The First Word podcast includes a quick recap of Alex's favorite films from Sundance 2018, but more importantly, a comprehensive discussion about Season 4 of Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" featuring our guest Eric Heisserer - the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Arrival. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we went rogue and decided to have a chat about one of our favorite sci-fi TV shows with one of our favorite sci-fi screenwriters, before wrapping up with a look at the best films from Sundance this year. Listen in below.

Our guest: Eric Heisserer (@HIGHzurrer) - buy his screenwriting book or find him on IMDb

Episode timeline:

2:22 - "Black Mirror" discussion

1:00:24 - Sundance 2018 recap

See Alex's 8 Favorite Films

