The First Word Podcast - 'Black Panther' & Marvel, feat Amon Warmann

"The world is changing. Soon there will only be the conquered and the conquerors. You are a good man, with a good heart. And it's hard for a good man to be a King." Our fourth episode of The First Word podcast is a recap and analysis of Marvel's Black Panther, directed by the very talented Ryan Coogler. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we brought on our friend and film critic Amon Warmann (@awarmann) based in London for a full-on discussion about Black Panther and how awesome it is. At the end of the episode, we chat about our favorite Marvel movies so far and where we think they'll head next after this. Listen in below.

Our guest: Amon Warmann (@awarmann) - find his reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Episode timeline:

0:50 - Black Panther discussion

1:02:10 - Marvel movies recap

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

