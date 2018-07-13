The First Word Podcast - 'Hereditary' & Summer Horror, feat. Annette DiGiovanni

"Evil runs in the family." Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a full-on discussion about this year's hottest horror movies - mainly Ari Aster's Hereditary, and John Krasinski's A Quiet Place. Our guest is a genuine horror fan from LA – Annette DiGiovanni aka @uhnet on Twitter, who jumps into this lively podcast discussion bringing all of her horror knowledge to the table (or rather, to the microphone). We also chat about summer horror and how horror is evolving recently, and whether it can continue to draw big audiences. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a film podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. Tune in below to our latest episode. And tell us your all-time favorite horror movies.

Our guest: Annette DiGiovanni (@uhnet) - visit her site HorrorCal.com

Our topic: Ari Aster's Hereditary + John Krasinski's A Quiet Place

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

