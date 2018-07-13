OUR PODCASTPodcast Feed

The First Word Podcast - 'Hereditary' & Summer Horror, feat. Annette DiGiovanni

by
July 13, 2018

The First Word Podcast

"Evil runs in the family." Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a full-on discussion about this year's hottest horror movies - mainly Ari Aster's Hereditary, and John Krasinski's A Quiet Place. Our guest is a genuine horror fan from LA – Annette DiGiovanni aka @uhnet on Twitter, who jumps into this lively podcast discussion bringing all of her horror knowledge to the table (or rather, to the microphone). We also chat about summer horror and how horror is evolving recently, and whether it can continue to draw big audiences. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a film podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. Tune in below to our latest episode. And tell us your all-time favorite horror movies.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #12 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on RSS iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on Pocket Casts, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio.

Our guest: Annette DiGiovanni (@uhnet) - visit her site HorrorCal.com

Our topic: Ari Aster's Hereditary + John Krasinski's A Quiet Place

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.

Find more posts: Horror, Podcasts, The First Word

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK