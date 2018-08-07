The First Word Podcast - 'Mission: Impossible', feat. Leigh Whannell

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it." Our latest fun episode of The First Word podcast is a fun discussion about the Mission: Impossible movie series, with an extra focus on Mission: Impossible - Fallout, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. This long-running series starring Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt has had its ups and downs, but we all agree that Fallout is an awesome movie that sets an even higher bar for action from now on. Our very special guest for this episode is filmmaker / actor / screenwriter Leigh Whannell, director of this year's sci-fi film Upgrade (here's our interview with Leigh). We get into the entire M:I series and discuss the success/failures of the films. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a film podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. Tune in below to our latest episode.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #13 below - hosted by Podbean.

Our guest: Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) - find him on IMDb

Our topic: Mission: Impossible movies

